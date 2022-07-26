Letters to editor

Betsy Johnson as governor is the best thing that could happen for Tillamook County. She understands our issues, needs and concerns, and she has proven herself to be a powerful ally for our community. She is personable and responsive and she gets things done. In her twenty years as our state senator, Betsy helped countless local individuals, families, farms, businesses and organizations. I don’t know how many people she went to bat for during COVID who couldn’t get their unemployment, but it was A LOT. Literally hundreds of Tillamook County residents have Betsy’s cell phone number because she gave it to us when we called her for help.

Imagine what it will mean for Tillamook County to have a governor who knows us and loves us and will take our calls. Just think about that for a minute. Betsy is the only candidate for governor who has deep, committed ties to our community.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your favorite things to do during the Dog Days of Summer?

You voted:

Online Poll

What are your favorite things to do during the Dog Days of Summer?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.