Betsy Johnson as governor is the best thing that could happen for Tillamook County. She understands our issues, needs and concerns, and she has proven herself to be a powerful ally for our community. She is personable and responsive and she gets things done. In her twenty years as our state senator, Betsy helped countless local individuals, families, farms, businesses and organizations. I don’t know how many people she went to bat for during COVID who couldn’t get their unemployment, but it was A LOT. Literally hundreds of Tillamook County residents have Betsy’s cell phone number because she gave it to us when we called her for help.
Imagine what it will mean for Tillamook County to have a governor who knows us and loves us and will take our calls. Just think about that for a minute. Betsy is the only candidate for governor who has deep, committed ties to our community.
Betsy’s campaign kickoff in Astoria was a who’s who of current and past elected leaders including county commissioners, state representatives, mayors and city council members from at least three counties, both Democrats and Republicans. Elected leaders support Betsy because we’ve worked with her and we know how powerful she is, how effective and accessible and fair, and how hard she’ll fight to help us.
Some of the most important work ahead is bridging the ever widening gap between Democrats vs Republicans, liberals vs conservatives including within our own parties, urban vs rural, etc., working together instead working against each other. We are much stronger together than divided.
Betsy is the only candidate for governor who will lead a bipartisan state government, bringing together both parties, urban and rural, the best ideas and the brightest minds to solve problems we all share as Oregonians.
Betsy’s candidacy is a rare opportunity to elect an unaffiliated governor who will truly represent everyone. In fact, she would be the first woman unaffiliated governor in the history of the nation.
Some of my Democrat friends are worried that Betsy will peel away enough moderate Dem votes to make a Republican win a possibility. I don’t think so. I think a lot of Oregonians are sick of hyper partisanship and ready for a change. Betsy is the only candidate who is coming up the middle, offering refuge and hope to both parties and to the vast numbers of unaffiliated/undecided voters. In a local meeting of bipartisan Betsy supporters, a prominent Republican farmer shared recently that he hopes that his fellow Republicans recognize that Drazen can’t win in Oregon, and understand that their only real choices are Betsy or Kotek.
I have yet to vote for a candidate with whom I agree 100 percent, and this election is no exception. Betsy is the candidate I believe will do the most good for Oregon and for Tillamook County. That’s why I support Betsy.
Go to runbetsyrun.com to sign the petition to get Betsy on the ballot for governor. Contact Jerry Dove at jdovetillanglers@gmail.com to join the Tillamook County Betsy Brigade. Let’s get Betsy on the ballot for governor.
