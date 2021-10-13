Tillamook has a 66.54 % vaccinated rate - latest numbers.
Norway has 67% fully vaccinated population
Norway has declared an end to the pandemic. Why? Common sense!
Covid will always be here, like the flu, they say. Covid will have seasonal variants like the flu.
Regardless of the case rate, deaths from Covid are mainly limited to the elderly and those with comorbidities.
Regardless of the hysteria in the media and the rigging of the death numbers by the CDC -(Only 6% of deaths recorded for Covid are actually covid deaths the CDC admitted.)
Deaths and injuries from the vaccine as reported in VAERS by the CDC are so far 15,386 deaths, 20,789 permanent disabilities, 149,000 ER/hospitalizations, 7267 heart attacks and 2122 miscarriages.
The Covid will always be with us - We can live with that! Open up!
There are many upcoming lawsuits regarding "case numbers" because they are so unreliable. Dial up the cycles and you get false positives, dial down the cycles and you get false negatives. The CDC says that for the unvaccinated you run the cycles high, for the vaccinated you run the cycles low,, and they are replacing the test because it cannot tell the difference between the flu and Covid.
We have lived with the flu season - we can live with a covid season.
Open UP! LETS DO A NORWAY on this one!
London (CNN Business)Covid-19 vaccines have created at least nine new billionaires after shares in companies producing the shots soared.
Is this fact keeping us in the "pandemic" mode?
-Dixie Gainer, Nehalem
