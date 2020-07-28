This was posted on Facebook’s Garibaldi Bulletin and at the post office: THIS IS NOT A CITY-SPONSORED EVENT We were disappointed to hear the Garibaldi Days weekend was cancelled, especially since we spent eight months making a float to enter into the parade.
After seeing “drive-by” caravans celebrating first-responders on television, we got the idea that maybe we could share our float with the city after all. Starting at Noon, on Saturday, July 25, we plan to drive through the neighborhoods to display our float and encourage people to step out on their porch to see it.
We also want to invite anyone who wants to participate in the drive-by (with or without a float) to jump in the caravan at any point of the route. Route: Start at corner of Sixth and Evergreen Right on Third Left on Driftwood Right on First Right on Hwy 101 Right on Second Left on Cypress Left on Third Right on Acacia Left on Fourth Right on Hwy 101 Right on Fifth Left on Cypress Left on Sixth Right on Hwy 101 Right on Seventh Left on Cypress Left on Eighth Right on Acacia Left on Tenth Right on Hwy 101 Right on Eleventh Right on Acacia Left on Tenth Right on Burch Left on Eighth As they say, we are all in this difficult time together; and we think this will be a fun way to demonstrate our regard for Garibaldi and the people who reside here.
Even though we can’t have our annual event parade, we can still celebrate our community. We hope to see you on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Mark Payne and Starr Popplewell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.