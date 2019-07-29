On page A6 of the July 17 Opinion section there was an unsigned article “Signs opposing Facebook’s data cable installation pop up in Tierra Del Mar”.
There is a list of the equipment used to bring the cable ashore, do any necessary trenching and remove spoil.
After the installation the equipment will go to another job site and what will be left is a maintenance building. This is no different than any other construction, whether it is to build a house, or install a sewer pumping station, etc. Once the job is completed, the construction equipment goes away.
Also there is a sentence “Bentonite, a carcinogenic substance used in the drilling process will also be stored on the lot”. Bentonite is commonly used in construction, it is a naturally occurring clay. Often used to seal around well pipes and is found in many homes in the area, known to cat lovers as
“Clumping kitty litter”, if it is safe enough to be inside homes and OK for cats to walk on, it should be OK around a pipe underground.
You can easily look up the MSDS (Material Safety Data Sheet) on Bentonite, also known as Montmorillonite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.