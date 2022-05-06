Tillamook County has sent hundreds of men and women in the military to fight wars. Some of these soldiers never returned. many veterans returned with issues that needed special attention from the Veterans Administration (V.A.). Tillamook is fortunate to have a local V.F.W. and Veterans Service Office. Their job is to help veterans in Tillmaook County navigate the V.A. system.
the VA helps with service-connected disabilities, healthcare enrollment, housing, suicide awareness, and veteran-related issues. Our veterans have served this country well. Today our country is faed with new challenges, many requiring continued service to keep our country safe.
There are approximately 2,600 veterans in the county. Close to 800 veterans have filed a claim with the V.A. This means our Veterans Service Officers are handling over 300 claims each. They are terribly understaffed. The local V.F.W. and County Advocates ask you to please vote yes on the Veterans Service Tax Levy on your May Ballot. Thank you for supporting our veterans.
consider our veterans when voting yes on the Veterans Service Tax Levy on your May ballot.
Doug Henson
Tillmaook County Veterans Advocate
