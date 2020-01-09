On Thursday morning, January 9, 2020, the Tillamook County Commissioners will render a decision that will affect every citizen of Tillamook County. They will decide whether owning property with Rural Residential - 2 Acre zoning will protect anyone who purchases such property. The project which will determine this decision is whether a giant corporation, Facebook, can purchase RR2 property and by arbitrary interpretation of conditional use for the zone, turn it into an industrial, commercial property to drill a submarine cable, connecting to Japan and the Philippines, for the sole use of transporting data from one Facebook station to another. I repeat: This is not to add more FB pages for the customers of the service. This is to send Facebook’s own data from one location to another. Beyond the lack of safety, likely damage and total interruption to the entire community, this is an stunning misappropriation of the land use protections everyone thinks they have when they purchase residential property.
If the decision is made to allow this project, there will be nowhere in Tillamook County that such huge corporations will not be allowed to operate. Because this project is for a submarine cable, it puts the entire Oregon Coastline at risk. But make no mistake, if you own RR2 property anywhere in the County, the precedent will have been set.
Please join the residents of Tierra Del Mar in opposing this decision. While Oregon does welcome submarine cable companies to our shores, it should be done with parameters for land that does not include residentially zoned property.
Patricia Rogers
Tierra Del Mar
