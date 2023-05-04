Letters to editor

One of the saddest moments of my life was pulling into Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School to pick-up my daughter and seeing dozens and dozens of sad, masked children, outside, standing six-feet apart, not talking, staring at their phones and feet.

The school shutdowns and mask mandates handed down from the CDC to the OHA to then Governor Brown to the boards of education traumatized a generation of children, drove up suicide rates, drove up drug abuse rates, increased domestic violence (specifically at-home child abuse), and set all of our children back emotionally and academically.

