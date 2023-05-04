One of the saddest moments of my life was pulling into Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School to pick-up my daughter and seeing dozens and dozens of sad, masked children, outside, standing six-feet apart, not talking, staring at their phones and feet.
The school shutdowns and mask mandates handed down from the CDC to the OHA to then Governor Brown to the boards of education traumatized a generation of children, drove up suicide rates, drove up drug abuse rates, increased domestic violence (specifically at-home child abuse), and set all of our children back emotionally and academically.
All of this was ostensibly done to prevent children from getting SARS-CoV-2, an influenza-like sickness from which children barely express symptoms.
Candidate Bayouth-Real has a history of hysterical views associated with the pandemic. She quit teaching for a year during the pandemic, while protesting that the restrictions placed on our children were not Draconian enough.
She lacks the balance and emotional stability needed to properly care for our children when difficult situations present themselves.
Landon Meyers is steadfast, firm, measured, educated and having worked for fifteen years with the TCSO, he is a proven public servant. Our children need stability right now, they need a rock, they need someone who will fight for them, someone who will let them go to school.
Landon Myers is that someone.
Our kids deserve a break from the hysterical mandate/school-shutdown crowd. Let the children learn and grow, let the children be children.
Landon Meyers for Neah-Kah-Nie School Board, Director, Zone 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.