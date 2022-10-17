Letters to editor

Those of us who live in Oregon House District 32 have an opportunity in the November 8 Midterm Election to send a young, devoted public servant to Salem:  Logan Laity.

I have known Logan since he was a student at Neah-Kah-Nie High School. I was immediately impressed by his enthusiastic willingness to take on responsibilities with the Tillamook County Democrats (TillCoDems).  For four years, he served as organization Secretary and also Chair of the Infrastructure Committee, keeping the organizational meetings and records on track and technology functioning and up to date.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.