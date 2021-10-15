My concern today is the issue of the lack of "informed consent" at the multiple sites and locations that are open to obtain the virus vaccinations. Informed consent is a ethical and lawful requirement from your Doctor to you regarding the risks as well of the benefit of any medical treatment along with an expected desired outcome. This formal interaction with your Doctor is not being supported at public vaccination sites.
If you are vaccinated, where you told that you would have to continue using a mask? Where you told that there could be sudden reactions to the injection? Where you told that after being vaccinated that you could still contract COVID as well as infecting others? Where you told that you will need booster shots? Did anyone give you any information at all? If not, this is a grave failure of our medical health programs.
-Mike Sears, Tierra Del Mar
