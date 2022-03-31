Our TSD #9 Board of Education met Monday March 15 to discuss the business of educating our children. The meeting was an example of how extensive this responsibility is for the board, administration, staff and students in our challenging times.
They discussed typical updates on school policy changes, state funding, grants and local foundation support, staffing, contract negotiations, and shared personal board member visits throughout the district’s buildings.
But they also received an enthusiastic report from the alternative school, which provides a safe place for non-traditional learning; they listened to a heartfelt competition speech touching on challenges facing our local farmers and the toll this takes on their families; they previewed a student’s senior project called ‘Every 15 Minutes,’ which highlights the tragic consequences of impaired driving. And, finally, they heard a moving testimony regarding the challenges faced by an autistic staff member, who reminded us all to try to meet people where they are.
I applaud Board Chair Matt Petty’s kudos to fellow board member Kris Lachenmeier, and the previous board, for their wise selection of Superintendent Curt Shelley, who has led us all through the last two challenging years. Under his guidance, the district was able to protect staff, maintain funding and protect, feed and educate our students, all the while trying to meet people where they are.
Laurie Lamb
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.