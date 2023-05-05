I enthusiastically endorse Kris Lachenmeier for Tillamook School Board, position 4.
I have known Kris for 15 years and am constantly impressed with her commitment to our community. The last four years have been difficult ones for our schools but Kris has maintained her positive attitude and worked tirelessly for all students and staff. She has the ability to work with people with varying opinions and still find creative solutions. Kris epitomizes determination, fairness and compassion.
