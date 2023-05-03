Kris Lachenmeier has served the Tillamook School Board for 12 years; in those 12 years the undersigned have worked with supporting the Tillamook School District. We have all a common respect for Kris.
Kris is amongst one of Tillamook’s greatest community leaders. She is always a positive voice who strives to learn to understand. One of her many gifts is inclusiveness, she never leaves anyone out. We appreciate that Kris is willing to have hard conversations about tough topics. She is willing to reach out and learn from others’ experiences. In her 12 years, she has been a stable and consistent voice on the school board, always putting kids first in every decision. While working with her, she is a proven advocate for all children, especially those who lack support or don’t fit ideally into our education system. Not only is she an advocate for children, she is also an advocate for teachers and staff in the district.
