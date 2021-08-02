Last Saturday afternoon, sunny, beautiful, 1pm. The kids and I had a nice lunch at Grateful Bread in Pacific City. They wanted to fly kites on the beach. I pulled in to the day use area at the end of Pacific Avenue but all of the parking was full. I let the kids out to get set up while I looked for some parking. I found one more spot in the gravel parking area along the river, south of Pacific Avenue, next to the Green Acres Trail rides.
I wanted to take a moment to watch the cranes on the river before joining the kids, so I walked a few steps toward the river. Looking left I saw a hammock strung between two pines. One more step revealed piles of trash, booze bottles and tarps. Feeling unsafe, I turned to leave, at which point I was able to observe a homeless couple "in flagrante" there on the bank, right out in the open. On the way back to the car there was suddenly a drunk argument between two guys who were parked two vehicles away. A string of expletives came from the back of a van with the door open. I could see from the trash and bottles around that they, too, had likely been in this area for quite a while.
Realizing I had parked in a homeless camp, I got in the car fast and got out of there. I drove over to the day use area, parked illegally but momentarily by the dumpster, hollered for the kids and left - to fly our kits on a different beach in another town.
Between the public sex, profanity and trash, this is not a kid friendly environment. These vagrants showed every sign of being there for a while, with no effort to hide their tarps, ample trash, or their illicit behavior. I'm sure Pacific City officials are aware of the existence of this homeless camp. So, Pacific City, you'll need to decide: will you be welcoming kite flying families who dine in your restaurants or will you instead be welcoming the homeless with their tarps, trash and vulgarity? You can't have both.
I'll be enjoying the beaches elsewhere and advising others to do so as well.
-Laura Forbes, Cloverdale and Beaverton, Ore.
