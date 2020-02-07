Today brought an additional reason I believe cars should not be allowed to drive on the beach at Pacific City. Besides the danger of pedestrian collision, damage to the dunes, additional garbage left by people in cars, and the destruction of experience for the majority of beach users, today underscored another critical issue.
Cars get stuck. We witnessed a totally demolished truck needing to be hauled out of the sand, and drug back to town. The truck got stuck Friday and the waves had their way with it. Garbage was strewn down the beach, car parts, interior contents and a lot of beer cans. I imagine the oil, gasoline and other contaminants were also included in the dispersal. We filled a large plastic bag with garbage.
I have seen this vehicle many times. Though the driver seemed to drive slowly and carefully the sand won this time and the ocean ate his truck. I don’t know him but don’t imagine he is flush with cash and able to pay the towing bill and possible fees that will be imposed. So, the bill will likely go to the county, and us tax payers will foot the bill.
It is time the county stops allowing access to cars on the beach. It is not something that needs a study or endless permits. Installing a chain on county property to block access and signage is necessary now, before summer comes and we have more people coming to enjoy the beach.
Let’s make the beach at Pacific City safe, walkable in peace, clean and not a major road so that users can enjoy the coast without fear of getting run over.
Barbara Beattie
White Salmon, Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.