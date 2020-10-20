I invite you to join me in voting for Katie Findling for Garibaldi City Council. I personally assure you that she is more than qualified for this position. Katie was raised to believe in God, family & the importance of giving back to the community.
Katie comes from a family of service and community involvement: Her great grandmother, Valentine Harris, has a bench dedicated to her at the Rockaway Beach Wayside as she was well known to the community as the “Spirit of Christmas.” Her grandmother, Linda Terhune, was actively involved on the Rockaway Beach chamber board and community. Her mother served in the U.S. Marine Corps and gives back to the community as a member of the Board of Directors for Neah-Kah-Nie School District and as a member of the Tillamook County Tourism Advisory Board. Katie is an active member of her church and has a passion to serve her community and follow in the footsteps of her heritage. She is dedicated to ensuring that the community is served in an equitable and fiscally responsible manner.
Katie is a businesswoman with a Bachelor Degree in Journalism with a minor in psychology. She currently works as a Demand Generation Manager for a Digital Archiving & Compliance company out of Portland. Further, she has extensive experience in project management.
I will readily admit to believing that Katie will bring passion, strong integrity, commitment, and a quality skill set, thus helping the City of Garibaldi to achieve its untapped potential. Though, of course I believe that. After all, I am her mother.
-Sandy Tyrer, Garibaldi
