We have known Karen Matthews for over 20 years and have been continuously impressed by her breadth of experience and her tireless can-do attitude.
She has always exhibited strong problem solving skills and found ways to address the needs of the community.
Her willingness to help in many projects and programs has created value for our three villages, as well as Tillamook county.
We support Karen as a person who has the community’s best interests in mind. She listens to input and defends democratic decisions made by her constituents.
We encourage our fellow citizens to vote for Karen for Wheeler City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.