Dear Editor, (from a previous contributor, and long-time Tillamook cheesehead)
It is reliably reported that as many as 200,000 Americans have suffered preventable COVID deaths since the widespread availability of a vaccine in the late winter/early spring of 2021.
We are witnessing an act of mass suicide in America that makes kamikaze pilots in World War II look like innocents. At least those pilots died in small numbers and in the cause of their country.
Our citizens are dying in droves to save the nation from an enemy that can only be called good health and common sense.
Japan’s pilots surely wanted to take down as many Americans as they could along with them. Our own citizens appear to want to do the same.
-Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Utah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.