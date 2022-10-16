I would encourage the residents of Garibaldi to vote for Judy Riggs for Mayor. Judy has demonstrated her commitment to our community since 2004! Notwithstanding her years as postmaster here, she volunteers every week at our local food pantry, organizes the Lions Club Crab Races and Christmas Basket program and even does trash duty on her section of Hwy 101.
She also serves on the Tillamook Transportation Board. She has previously served as Mayor and is still on the Garibaldi City Council and is also committed to getting the budget back on track. Judy cares about the people in this town and because she doesn’t brag about everything she might be upset that I am telling you that she is guilty of helping people pay their utility bills if she finds out they are in need. She is the kind of person I want to be
