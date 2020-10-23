I don’t generally get political. I research and I vote for the best fit for a position. Let me say that louder for the people in the back…… I DO MY RESEARCH!!! I fact check and I talk to people who know. THAT is where the truth lies.
My opinion comes from working with and around both Josh Brown and Gordon McCraw for the last 11 years and 7 months. 5 years of that as a 9-1-1 Dispatcher. The last 6 years and 7 months as an Administrative Specialist for a partnering agency within the same building.
I have always respected the Sheriff’s Office and how their agency was run. Under current administration the morale of the office has gone downhill. These are things that the public may not see or be aware of. Take a look at the number of retirements and resignations that have happened within the last year or so. Has that caught your attention? It should! People are getting out, because things are not getting better. Within that time frame I can (roughly) list about 9 deputies including the Chief Civil Deputy, 3 command staff and 2 administrative positions that have made the choice. Can you blame them? It is clear that things need to change, yet current administration believes everything is fine and has no desire to make changes. Gordon McCraw is among those who believe that everything is fine and doesn’t believe a change is needed. Josh Brown saw that change is needed within the Sheriff’s Office and for the Community. And he is the one that stepped up to run against the current Sheriff when all of this began, knowing full well that upon announcement it would not be encouraged or accepted well by the current administration. And when the current Sheriff dropped out, Josh stuck to his beliefs that change is needed. He is correct. Watching the day to day interactions since announcing his candidacy, has been an eye opener. I have lost a lot of respect for people and what they consider to be fair treatment of employees.
Josh is well recognized as a great deputy, volunteer, coach and community member. He has a good name for himself within the community. He is ready to take the Sheriff’s Office in a better direction. And the fact that his opponent, a local attorney and a few others are trying to tarnish his name and discredit his training and service says more about their character than anything and is downright embarrassing. Why vote in his opponent that is close to retirement and will most likely step down within his tenure and re-appoint the current Sheriff. When you can vote for a Deputy that has the passion and drive to make things better and is in it for the long haul. My vote is for Josh Brown. Just what we need, a better change for the community.
Tanya Nielsen (Beaver, OR)
Former 9-1-1 Dispatcher
Current Administrative Specialist
