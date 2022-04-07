Ever since the pandemic began, takeout from restaurants has soared. That means that waste and pollution from plastic takeout containers has soared, too. In an effort to do my part, I tried taking a reusable container to my favorite eatery when I picked up my takeout order, but I was told by the restaurant that it was against the law for them to use my container! I got the same response when I tried to use a reusable salad box at the grocery store’s salad bar.
Oregon has adopted U.S. Food and Drug Administration rules that ban customers from bringing their own containers to grocery stores and restaurants in an attempt to curb plastic waste. The rationale for this rule is to avoid “cross-contamination.” In adopting this rule, Oregon has failed to take into consideration the huge environmental impact that single-use plastics like take-out containers has.
In 2019, a workgroup began to examine this rule and consider alternatives, to allow consumers to do their part to reduce the pile-up of tons of plastic waste by bringing their own reusable containers. That effort was derailed by the pandemic, but it is now back up and running. Beginning this year, the workgroup is again considering recommendations to modify or eliminate this rule. I want to encourage anyone who has ever gotten take-out and is as horrified as I am by all of the garbage that it generates to write to your state legislators and urge them to support any efforts to reject this rule and allow reusable food containers. Taking this step won’t require restaurant patrons and grocery store customers to bring their own containers – but it will give them the option to do so. This, to me, seems like an easy way to make a potentially big difference in the amount of plastic waste that we use and throw away every single day.
Isabella Cohn
Oregon City
