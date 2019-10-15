Voter Registration FYI.
Yes Oregon has made it simple. Get a driver’s license and if you are 18 and over you are a registered voter - almost. You won’t be voting in the primary unless you re-register at the courthouse and name your party. A big thank you Democrats of Tillamook County for the Civics lesson
Cynthia Hitchcock
Tillamook
