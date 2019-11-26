Imagine a hypothetical country where drug cartels are a problem. The police arrest one of the drug lords and amass a veritable bounty of solid evidence with which to convict this person. The case then goes to trial and a jury is selected.
However the drug lord does have lots of money and makes a substantial payment to each of the jurors who are prepared to accept his cash. He promises them even more once he is acquitted. Since only two thirds of the jurors are needed to secure a conviction he does not need to bother about a couple of jurors who could not be bought.
As expected, the drug lord is found not guilty. He immediately takes to Twitter to claim that the whole thing was a witch hunt based on fake news and that he has been completely exonerated. Finally he reneges on his promise of more money to the compliant jurors and then jetts off to one of his many golf resorts. His followers claim him to be a national hero, a genius, and the greatest person to have ever lived.
Has justice been done?
Peter Karnig
Oceanside
