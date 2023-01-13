The New York Times recently published a story about an internal debate raging among the luxury class in America. The issue? Whether airlines should allow babies in the first-class section of the plane.
Who wants to hear crying toddlers when one is working out details of how to pull off a monopoly-inspired hostile takeover or plan how to bury the truth about profits and CEO benefits in the annual report?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.