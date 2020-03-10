I‘m not sure if the Garibaldi City Council is working in the best interest of the city. Having attended the Council meetings this past year as a result of yet another apartment complex being proposed, I’ve witnessed some questionable tactics.
Most recently, the City Council voted to fill two Planning commission positions. There were 5 applicants, one of which was an experienced planning commissioner with another applicant having extensive knowledge of our city codes. The final three are fairly new residents with what appeared to be very little to no experience in planning.
With a new application for another apartment complex it is baffling to think the clearly more experienced candidates would not be selected to serve on the committee. Council member Westerfield asked one of the three to stand up so she could see who she was nominating, and then voted for him.
One has to wonder why three applicants that have not attended any council or planning commission meetings decided to apply for a position?
I hope they are willing to do the work without bias and in the interest of the community they serve and more importantly to strictly adhere to our city codes.
Laurie Wandell
Garabaldi
