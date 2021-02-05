Your choice of running a front-page, above-the-fold article on "Big tech censorship..." in the January 26 issue of the Headlight Herald defies every tenet of responsible and objective journalism.
As an experienced editor and journalist, I am shocked and appalled at this debasing of our community newspaper. Giving credence to someone who is obviously a QAnon advocate (her sweatshirt proudly depicts a flag and an eagle emblazoned with the acronym for a QAnon slogan) without substantiating what messages provoked Facebook's blockage of her pages is without news merit and should not have been published at all, let alone given the prominence you gave it. Jacob is right in stating that "Freedom of speech is a cherished idea." However, don't be deceived, this is not a First Amendment issue. Facebook is a private company and they can, as you at the Headlight Herald can, choose to publish or not publish what they want.
One of my mentors in community journalism, and a former owner of the Headlight Herald - Dave Junke - advised me that even though his name was on the paper's title, the paper belonged to the people in the community it served, and urged me to listen to those voices when I decided what to run.
As one of the people in the Headlight Herald's community, I simply must say to you, the current editor of the Headlight Herald, I don't want this type of sensationalizing and editorializing to be presented as "news" in my newspaper.
-Fred Bassett, Cloverdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.