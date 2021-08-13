Tuesday morning I watched most of the testimony of the four officers who fought the January 6th Insurrection on the United States Capitol - called an insurrection by none other than Kevin McCarthy himself. Watching the video and body cam footage was frightening and extremely upsetting that we had so many Americans willing to become domestic terrorists. The behavior of those domestic terrorists was horrific and we should all want to learn everything about how that came to be. I do believe the former president was hugely responsible for instigating this, but I would like to know who else was culpable. It is a bit difficult to think people other than the former president’s supporters were responsible for the riot within the Capitol, given all the MAGA flags, Q tshirts, white supremacists’ shirts and more, seen on the video footage. But for those who claim Black Lives Matter and Antifa were there, a deep dive into what led up to the Insurrection should answer that question. Follow where the facts lead and see who is exposed and hold them accountable.
We have to work to prevent another attempt at trying to overthrow our government in order to install an autocracy. We also need to be aware of those who are trying to do just that through voter suppression. To pass so many laws across the nation making voting so difficult is egregious and antithetical to the idea of a democratic republic. It is cheating in order to “win.” It is disenfranchising millions of Americans. The entire nation should move to mail-in ballots to assure election integrity and security, with a paper trail for verification. (Check with our County Clerk to learn just how safe we are. It is impressive.) The idea of voter fraud is without merit.
Every American citizen should be able to vote and have easy access to ballots, drop boxes and polling places. Not just those who might agree with my views, but every citizen. And we should ALL want that for a truly representative government.
I would like to believe that most Republicans, along with the rest of the country, want free and fair elections for all and not to resort to domestic terrorism or draconian voting laws when elections don’t go the way they would want.
-Diane Colcord, Tillamook
