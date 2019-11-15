Thank you for last week’s newspaper. It kept me reading and learning about an interesting variety of subjects. The section on veterans was excellent, and I especially appreciated the stories of local veterans. I have noticed that The Headlight Herald seems to be increasing in value to our community. Also, I saw only one small spelling error, which indicates increased efforts in editing. I hope to see more editions like this one.
Linda Varner
