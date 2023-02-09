Letters to editor

I’m writing to share how Willamette Connections Academy, an online public school, has impacted my family.  

Before my husband and I had children, we discussed online learning as a potential avenue to maximize our children’s education.  

1
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted: