"I have requested in the past for any and all Republicans in Tillamook County to write back to this newspaper and tell all of us how Donald Trump and the Republican Party has made your lives better. I am still waiting for a reply.
-Richard Teerman, Rockaway Beach"
-----
Richard Teerman’s challenge to tell him how Donald Trump and the Republican Party has made our lives better reveals clearly that he doesn’t understand the conservative perspective of government.
We don’t want the government to make our lives better. We don’t elect Presidents to improve our lives. We want the Government to leave us alone and let us govern our own lives.
We want the Government to protect us from our enemies, defend our borders, and get out of the way of us exercising our God given freedoms, rights, privileges, and natural born liberties.
The great Ronald Regan said it best “Government is not a solution to our problem; government is the problem. Government does not solve problems; it subsidizes them”.
President Regan also said, “if more government is the answer, then it was a really stupid question”.
-Brad York, Major, US Army (Ret), Tillamook
