Lets see, jump to second column, second paragraph. Mr.Frost says, “Republicans are a threat to your families well being.” Really? I think our brain dead president already said that, Mr. Frost, I am surprised that even with a Phd you can’t come up with anything new.

Democrat governors have ruled Oregon since 1987 - 37 years of Democratic rule continuing into next year and beyond…and the Oregon Democrats had a majority of the house from 2006 to just this year, when Republicans apparently got one more person in the house, ending the Dem. super majority, Since 2004 Democrat’s have been a majority in the Oregon Senate, sometimes a super majority. Do you know what a state government trifecta is Mr. Frost? A trifecta is when one party holds the governors office and has majorities in both chambers of the legislature. The Republicans have never had a trifecta. Not ever! But the Dems have had trifectas from 2007-2010, and 2013-2021. I was a Democrat for about 70 years, but I am not stupid.

