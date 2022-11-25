Lets see, jump to second column, second paragraph. Mr.Frost says, “Republicans are a threat to your families well being.” Really? I think our brain dead president already said that, Mr. Frost, I am surprised that even with a Phd you can’t come up with anything new.
Democrat governors have ruled Oregon since 1987 - 37 years of Democratic rule continuing into next year and beyond…and the Oregon Democrats had a majority of the house from 2006 to just this year, when Republicans apparently got one more person in the house, ending the Dem. super majority, Since 2004 Democrat’s have been a majority in the Oregon Senate, sometimes a super majority. Do you know what a state government trifecta is Mr. Frost? A trifecta is when one party holds the governors office and has majorities in both chambers of the legislature. The Republicans have never had a trifecta. Not ever! But the Dems have had trifectas from 2007-2010, and 2013-2021. I was a Democrat for about 70 years, but I am not stupid.
When the Dems started their downward path I bailed, and now I am an independent. I don’t believe in Political parties anymore. Think about this- if there was not an opposite party who would you blame? You would blame the president and both chambers of our national government, because that is who is responsible, and our state government is responsible also for overall bad leadership and putting what I call “measures for dummies” on our county’s ballot.
We live in a very high tax state and I expect the taxes will go higher. Our state government is responsible for putting our small businesses ( the backbone of our economy) out of business. But blame the other party. And because I am not blind I see that Republican states are doing so much better. Yes I would like to move, and my daughter is talking about it now - She is a Democrat.
Our country has a Democratic president, a Democratic controlled house, and Democratic controlled Senate, Who in the Hxll, do you think is controlling the way you live. Mr Frost? Polls show people do not like the way this country is going. Do you like the way things are going? Who is the perpetrator of all these negative events? All signs point to the Democratic party - thats what it looks like to me.
