Your letter to the editor shows a common misconception of the idea of wearing a mask, the mask is not to protect you from other people. Don’t feel bad, it is a commonly misunderstood as an infringement of your right, but in reality, it is actually keeping you from harmi ng others or to protect other people from you. So ironically people wearing masks are protecting you. While you are not protecting the air they breathe by covering your own possible virus exhaust.
In the same way you can drive down the street driving a motorcycle at high speed without a helmet and you crash, you’re the one that’s harmed so who cares. But you drive a motorcycle at high speed into a bus with children and people died, we all care and we all have a responsibility towards that idea. Now that’s a hyperbole, but it makes a good point by wearing a mask you’re protecting other people they not wearing a mask, you are putting other people at risk.
Because that concept is not understood by the masses, it seems the necessity for fines that you have a responsibility to your community. So, what about refused service at our local companies and companies that do not, they should care if moral about their customers. Companies that don’t enforce the mask rules are either, because they don’t care about their customers or they don’t understand the science, both are problematic and frightening.
Although I agree with your science that testing your immune system and allowing it to react to various stimuli will make it stronger, it’s not your immune system, that you’re polluting with a virus by not using a mask.
A good example of this is smoking because it doesn’t just pollute your lungs, you have already chosen to do that. But you fill the air with a known health problem. Consequently, in most areas, although it’s legal to smoke, it’s illegal to pollute other people’s air.
On the converse side of this conversation you might think of the idea that when you’re wearing a mask, you’re protecting other people and you should feel good about that, you’re actually doing good for your community. As to your point about visitors to this area, we legally can’t do anything about it, there are so many laws that say people have a right in the United States to go where they want to and that right can only be controlled for short periods of emergencies. People use the expression ‘Well this is a free country’ and that’s one of the applications of that expression.
Ryan Anderson
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.