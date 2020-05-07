Hey south county residents, I have the perfect way to keep those pesky flatlanders at bay. Lets put up road blocks on all the incoming highways to verify residency. Now how do we determine residency? I know, you must carry with you your tax statement showing you own property in tillamook county. You don’t own property? Really?
Ok, I get it, not everyone gets to pay property taxes. Lets think of something else. I got it, your high school diploma. Carry that with you everywhere you go. Didn’t graduate from one of our fine high schools? Ok,I get that also. I think 11 of our 60 students in my 1979 Nestucca graduating class didn’t get a diploma. How about you get proof of family lineage buried in one of our local cemeteries? Strike 3? So what makes you a local?
That’s what i I thought, you rolled into town 20yrs ago and fell in love with the most beautiful place on earth. If that makes you a local so be it. So when I come rolling into town to stay at my house in my hometown of Pacific city, unless your last name is Kellow, Hurliman, Lane, or Love, or one of the names I recognize as local, save your gears and sneers for someone else.
Nathan Coltrane
Pacific City
