You recent wrote about SB 998, a new state law that allows bicyclists to roll through intersections and past stop signs without stopping.
While this measure did indeed pass, it is important that readers know State Sen. Betsy Johnson, State Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, and I voted against it voicing concerns about traffic safety and consistent standards for all road users.
David Gomberg
Neotsu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.