Reading the story of Ms. Tiffany Jacob’s conflict with Facebook (Facebook “banned” her postings), I can sympathize with her frustration. I have had my own issues with Facebook, but they are related to FB’s industrial level drilling operation in Tierra Del Mar. Nevertheless, Ms. Jacob may have failed her Civics lesson. The First Amendment applies to government censorship of “free speech.” Obviously, Facebook is not the government and, presumably, has the option to enforce protocols it so chooses on a platform which it owns (and which Ms. Jacob was using for no cost). One would think Ms. Jacob, being a MAGA enthusiast and all, would have a better understanding of the Constitution.
-Ed Ruttledge, Tierra Del Mar
