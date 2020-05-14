Tillamook County needs thoughtful, effective leaders like David Yamamoto. Over the past four years, Commissioner Yamamoto has worked tirelessly for our natural resources industries—forest products, farming, and fishing—and all those who depend on the sustainable tax base they provide. Commissioner Yamamoto understands that farming, fishing, and food and wood products manufacturing form the backbone of our local economy and are critical to the overall quality of life in our communities. As the manager of the Hampton Lumber sawmill in Tillamook, I have known Commissioner Yamamoto to be a tireless and informed advocate for the residents of this county and collaborative, common sense solutions to economic, environmental, and social problems. He has demonstrated leadership not only locally but also at the state and federal levels, pushing for additional support for our rural communities and recognition of our unique needs and realities. For example, in just his first term as Commissioner, he has achieved a leadership position with the Council of Forest Trust Land Counties and fought for better representation for our county in the management of local forests. He pushed back against attempts to pass devastating cap and trade legislation, recognizing the benefits would be negligible while the negative impacts for rural counties like ours would be significant and disproportionate. David has also advocated against a “one-size-fits-all” approach to regulation in dealings with federal agencies such as FEMA. He helped the county achieve a 3-year reprieve from implementation of a devastating policy resulting from the National Marine Fisheries Service Biological Opinion. This reprieve has allowed the county time to develop alternative rules to account for the work already being done by farmers, watershed councils and others to protect clean water and critical habitat.
David is asking for your vote to serve another term on the Tillamook County Commission. Please join Hampton Lumber in supporting his re-election.
Mark Elston
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.