I am writing in support of the candidacy of David Yamamoto for a second term as a Tillamook County Commissioner. David has been a wonderful steward of the solid and traditional industries of Our County. The dairy Industry, the wood products businesses as well as the fishing and crabbing people of the county have traditionally been our bedrock. He is also doing his best to find a middle ground for the tourism business. and all that that supports. His promotion to the rest of the state of Tillamook’s Bounty has been outstanding.
David Yamamoto has also been an advocate and cheerleader for the stewardship of our Ocean. It is so important to all of us to return this thoughtful leadership to another term.
Barb Taylor
Pacific City
