Tillamook School moving to have LOCAL control. There’s a novel concept and shouldn’t be any kind of issue. Allowing the State to control the education of your children is completely obscene. I am a long ago retired 8 year member of my school board while my children were in school and I urge anyone with children in school to either serve as a board member or become a vocal advocate for all things local. I hope to see that all 5 members of this board support this resolution and support an even more radical position of pushing the State out of any control of local school issues.
Rintha Renound
Pacific City
