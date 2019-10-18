Since when do we recall elected members of the legislature for a vote we do not like? Recall should be reserved for those members that do something illegal not just because we don’t like a vote they made.
Votes are done every session that some people don’t like. Does that mean every time we don’t like one we recall. Seems to me that if this is the way we go, pretty soon we won’t have any legislatures.
This is is a slippery slope and should be stopped. Tiffany was elected by the majority of Voters . Recall is wrong. Stop before it goes
Joanne Aagaard
Rockaway Beach
