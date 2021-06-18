In 1987 Congress established a life-saving pathway to donor matching for blood cancer patients through the creation of the Nation’s Registry, now operated by the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP)/Be the Match. Since that time, Be The Match has facilitated over 105K transplants including a record setting number in 2020 amidst the pandemic chaos.
Twenty-Five years later, on 12/12/12 I was the recipient of life saving cellular therapy via an Unrelated Bone Marrow Donor Transplant. As a patient, I am deeply grateful for Representative Schrader’s support of the TRANSPLANT act. This vital piece of legislation ensures that there is a single point of access for healthcare providers to locate an adult donor or cord blood unit for those needing life saving cellular therapy.
Be the Match has a legacy of making the impossible possible, my life is evidence of this legacy and I am thankful that Congress has again provided their support via passage of the TRANSPLANT act.
Amidst our polarized political climate, the TRANSPLANT act’s bipartisan co-sponsors, including Representative Schrader, came together, providing hope for thousands of Americans who live with blood cancers or blood disorders. On behalf of current, searching and future patients, and the friends and family that love us, we are grateful for Representative Schrader’s leadership and unwavering support of the NMDP/Be the Match.
-Cynthia Speckman, Manzanita
