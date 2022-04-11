The library of my youth was a special place, but oh, what the library of today provides! A levy will be on the May ballot and we should all be happy to vote for it.
We are so fortunate in Tillamook County to have such a great, modern main facility along with all the other branches. Today’s library is even more important for providing not just free access to books, but access to published artifacts - when there was a Headlight AND a Herald. You can find books to take you to far-off lands or show you how to write grants; read about our history’s leaders through biographies or read a movie star’s memoirs; watch a video of one of Shakespeare’s plays and see how politics is still remarkably similar. The library provides language learning opportunities through Mango. You can check out old movies or tv shows through Hoopla. Paperback books can be found on a little kiosk next to the steps leading upstairs. All of this for free.
Want free help with your taxes? The library provides the space for the AARP to do that, for which I am grateful. Does your writing group need a place to meet? You can do that at the library. Want to have a townhall with a federal, state or local politician? The library provides a wonderful space for that. Speakers or musicians giving benefit performances? A day for children providing respite for Moms? That happens at our Tillamook County libraries. I have taken part in many of those things.
Perhaps one of the best things about the library is the level playing field it provides for people of all economic levels. Simply come in and get a card and the world opens for you. Use the computers for work or school or keeping in contact with family if you are traveling. If you like to keep up with best selling books, borrow them from the library. It is easy to request a hold on them, get a notification from the library that it is there and go pick it up. Returning the books is easy as well. I love this feature. The bookmobile gets books to those who have a more difficult time traveling.
With this levy, the library will continue to provide this wonderful community treasure. It is there for all of us, regardless of ability to pay. A healthy and vibrant library is a sign your community is doing well. We can all take pride in helping to support our community, our residents and our visitors through this levy.
Diane Colcord
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.