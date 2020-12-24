I was appalled by the letter submitted a short time ago by a community member who veered into personal attacks launched at Nestucca Valley School District Superintendent Misty Wharton, and I was heartened to see several letters of support for Ms. Wharton the following week. I feel I need to add my support for Wharton and for the school board as well. Loaded terms such as “unelected ruler,” “petty tyrants,” “random edicts,” and “illegal mandates” were strewn throughout this unwarranted diatribe. If a reader can find their way through the repetitive ad hominem attacks, her fanciful launch into the constitutionality of wearing masks(!?), and actual accusations of law-breaking, the essence of the complaint appears to be that the letter writer wants the superintendent to send her food-delivering employees out to hundreds of homes whether or not the people residing in that home are willing to follow the federal guidelines of maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.We all want hungry children to be fed, and we all want our staff members to stay safe. Here in Tillamook County, we are lucky to be rural enough that the virus has not fully invaded this area yet. It just takes one transmission to work its way from person to person. My own Aunt Linda was NOT a frail 80- or 90-year-old lady. She was a vibrant and healthy woman living in a multi-generational household. The younger generation brought it to the home and less than two weeks later, my aunt died. This is what we’re trying to stop here. Follow the CDC guidelines: wear a mask! Don’t like it? Sorry, but don’t punish your kids for it! The job of the superintendent in a school district is to balance the needs of three main constituents: community, families (including the students),and employees. While balancing these sometimes-competing interests, the superintendent is also charged with making sure the district as a whole is not only complying with all federal, state, and county laws, as well as with local school board policies. What kind of person can keep all of those balls in the air successfully and make the audience (or constituents in this case) happy and feeling satisfied with the effort? Misty Wharton is one of those rare and talented individuals who can not only juggle the myriad interests in play, but she does it with grace, humor, dedication ,and persistence. She makes a decision after considering all angles. She looks at SCIENCE and data. She does her research...and the most important part of research is considering your sources, which she does. Not all sources are created equally. I have full confidence in Misty Wharton’s leadership, and the fellow teachers I work with do as well. My husband and I have worked with probably 10 different superintendents since becoming employed with this district. Misty is hands-down one of the best! This district is so lucky to have her and I thought more community members should know.
-Carla Elder, Pacific City
