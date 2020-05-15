Erin Skaar, an outstanding Commissioner candidate, has the record of community achievements in the areas of caring for individuals and families to assist in their housing needs, jobs and small businesses to promote strong county government partnerships in services with non-profits, harness state and federal resources for Tillamook County in this time of constant change. Her leadership offers hope and coordinated direction with the Commissioners.
Her communication skills are know to many from numerous town halls seeking insights from county-wide residents to fund future improvements with limited transit tax dollars.
As a former TBCC professor and elected school board member, I know Erin will listen, analyze thoroughly, and represent all of Tillamook County with first-rate results. Please vote for Erin, a top notch Commissioner-to-be. Thanks.
Doug Montgomery
Rockaway Beach
