In 1963, I was a 17 year old Junior in High School. I was a classic "rebel without a cause" and, oddly enough, my father disapproved. One too many transgressions drove him to his limit and he told me I had to move out, "the streets or the military" as he put it.
I opted for the military and, even though it seemed like hell for a time, I'm very glad it happened that way. I was separated from my hoodlum friends and thrust into a world of rigorous disciple with the bonus of a top-notch technical education. It left me with a life-long sense of morality and an abiding respect for the flag of our country.
Lately, I've been seeing our flag with blue stripes. Maybe I've become grouchy, but I regard this as defacing our flag. I guess it's supposed to show support for law enforcement. I'm all for supporting law enforcement, but I have to think it can be done without defacing the flag. Most often, I've seen that flag fluttering in a pick-up bed, exposed to the mud and grime that our rainy weather invariably generates. The flag deserves more respect than that!
What's next, a flag with rainbow stripes to support LBGT, a flag with grey and white to support white supremacy?
-Jim Heffernan, Tillamook
