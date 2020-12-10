Regarding the letter concerning the Nestucca Valley School District, I applaud Misty Wharton and the board for trying to keep our school and community as safe from COVID-19 as possible. It is asking so little for people to wear a mask when near another person. I do not have grandchildren at Nestucca, but I am so grateful the schools they do go to are following the same guidelines as Nestucca. I have lost loved ones when it could not be avoided and wearing a mask is a small inconvenience to put someone at risk of a long term illness or a painful death from this horrible disease.
PLEASE WEAR YOUR MASK.
-Mary Lasley, Cloverdale
