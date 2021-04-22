I am asking people in the Tillamook School District ( to vote for Mike Gardner, for position #5. Mike has been on the TPUD board for two years and in that time I have come to appreciate his knowledge, his ability to ask questions and how he applies his understanding to the issues we face.
I taught at THS for 27 years in the areas of Sociology, Journalism, Government and Economics. With my background, I have learned to appreciate people that have learned to ask questions. Mike has the ability to ask the difficult questions when others may be afraid to make a stand.
Education seems to be at a crossroad. Parents need to get more involved in our educational opportunities and to support the right kind of curriculum.
As a parent, do you ask questions? As a citizen, do you ask questions? Mike does and he will ask those questions for you. He is open and alert and he sees the big picture of what is happening in k-12.
As a board member of the TPUD, Mike will make that stand that needs to be made and he will represent the citizens of district #5. His background in education gives him the insights that are needed to keep our students competitive, encouraged and successful. Please vote for Mike Gardner position 5. God bless and thank you.
-Harry Hewitt, Tillamook
