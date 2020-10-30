Unfortunately, substance use and abuse have always come up in my work as an educator, whether in discussing students’ home lives or addressing student use occurring on or near school grounds. I have witnessed too many students and their families struggle because we do not have the proper support in place to help those who are suffering from addiction.
On the rural coast in particular, we lack many of the resources we need to help those who are addicted, leaving young people to struggle on their own. I am made even more concerned by the rise in substance abuse that we see as a result of the pandemic. My heart breaks for former students who I have seen struggling in the present job market, and who I have heard are using drugs as a means to cope.
Oregon ranks nearly last of all states in access to basic drug treatment. One in 11 Oregonians over the age of 12 is addicted to drugs. One to two Oregonians die of drug overdoses every day, and this number is currently rising. This is a crisis.
Measure 110 will use funds from Oregon’s existing marijuana tax, and will greatly expand access to drug treatment and recovery services throughout the state. It removes criminal penalties for small personal possession while simultaneously connecting people with drug treatment and recovery services.
As educators, we know that punitive discipline does little to improve negative behavior, and yet this is how our society addresses drug abuse both in schools and our communities at large. We are now beginning to see the improved results of using trauma-informed discipline in our schools, in which we try to address the root causes of behavior, rather than shaming and punishing our students. It’s time that we collectively shift toward this type of effective and humane approach to drug addiction.
This is a remarkably difficult time to learn how to find a place in this world, and I fear the consequences of our young people being cycled through the criminal justice system, which we know functions as a spinning door of recidivism, for minor drug offenses. They deserve so much better. I am excited about the opportunities that Measure 110 could open up for our youth and all Oregonians. I support this measure, and ask my fellow Oregonians to do so as well.
-Hannah Reynolds
Social Studies Teacher, Neah-Kah-Nie High School
Vassar College '16
