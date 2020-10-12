I wanted to address some statements Josh Brown, a candidate for Tillamook County Sheriff, is making. He says that he wants to have “open lines of communication” and said this would be accomplished “through press releases, newspaper and radio, and social media such as Facebook”. He also believes the “strongest form of communication is face to face interaction” and he “will work to create opportunities for those to happen” through “town hall type discussions, and public information meetings”. Working in law enforcement I had been a patrol deputy when I sought to create those opportunities and took over the Office’s Facebook and most of the press releases. I now oversee much of the public information released on multiple social media sites and press releases. I often solicit information to distribute from our employees. I also take time to attend public meetings when I can and interact with our community members. The opportunity to get involved where they are impassioned is available to all our members to improve our organization.
To date, Josh Brown has failed to take opportunities not only to submit information for release to the public, but also to get involved in any way with disseminating information to the public or attending townhall or informational meetings prior to his campaign. Josh says, he is “excited for the possibility to be a large part in this process.” How will he change if he is elected as the opportunity has always existed?
He also said “I will work to create a positive culture within the sheriff’s office where staff are treated with respect and fairness. Staff must know that their Sheriff will fight to protect them and listen to their concerns with an open mind. This will increase morale through all departments and in turn create a very strong Sheriff’s Office that will serve the public with the highest level of service.” I wonder if he has been watching his own organization. In the past, the Sheriff’s Office would hemorrhage employees who would leave to go off to find employment with other agencies for healthier working conditions and / or better pay and opportunities. The OSP stole many, as did other agencies. But in case he missed it, for the last 3 years its been the Sheriff’s Office that has turned around, and is regularly stealing employees from other agencies, including OSP, due to the morale and culture of the office, some leaving jobs to take a 50% pay cut to come work for the Sheriff’s Office that they believe in. The Office’s morale has never been better in my memory, and its current administration and their policies are very responsible. So, is he living in the past, or does he have another reason to imply an unhealthy culture in the Office? (All quotes from joshbrownforsheriff.com)
Anthony Bettencourt
Pacific City
