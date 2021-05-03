Please vote for Mary Johnson, who is running for Position 5 for the Tillamook County Transportation District's Board of Directors. As an avid public transportation user, she relied solely on interconnected public transportation systems while in college and as she worked and traveled nationally and internationally. She found that a lack of reliable public transportation can be a huge obstacle to obtaining basic needs such as health care, employment, and nutritious food. She worked in the legal field for many years, and her experience in careful listening, viewing issues from different perspectives, and researching solutions to difficult problems will enable her to be a dynamic and effective board member. She supports enhancing our transit system so that all of our residents can access employment, education, shopping, medical services, and recreation within Tillamook County, as well as have access to the Willamette Valley and other coastal communities.
Mary is a southern Tillamook county resident, and a person willing to bring some fresh views. Please join me and vote for Mary! Her opponent is not a public transit user. As a past GM of the TCTD I can tell you that Mary will help to invigorate this Board, bring some stability to the Medicaid ride program, and continue to help improve the Tillamook County public transportation system.
-Matt Mumford, Tillamook
