Letters to editor

Logan Laity is an opportunity for all of the citizens living in State House District 32.

Logan is knowledgeable: He has taken the time to meet a broad range of District 32 voters and ask them, “What are the issues most important to you?” He has the curiosity to attend meetings with a wide variety of community groups where he learns about their focus, their challenges, and their opinions for solutions. He is well versed in the ways of the Oregon Legislature through formal education, local and state political affiliations, and direct lobbying of the Oregon Legislature.

