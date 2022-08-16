I had the pleasure of visiting with Logan Laity, candidate for our house District #32 at a recent ‘meet and greet.’ Being able to talk with candidates and hear them answer your and others’ questions about our state government helps make educated voting decisions possible. I was impressed with Logan’s knowledge of public policy and his prior volunteer participation in state politics, helping to pass the Student Success Act and protect the Oregon Health Plan. I am delighted to see a younger energetic citizen embrace the need for public service to our community.
Laurie Lamb
